Westwood Global Investments Boosted Its Tenaris (TS) Holding by $2.27 Million as Share Price Declined; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Lowered Holding by $369,684 as Shares Declined

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 5.17 million shares traded or 76.12% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31M, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 2.55M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.21M for 25.06 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Stocks to Buy and Hold, and 1 to Buy and Sell – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge: Back And Forth Continues On Mainline Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Bank of America Reveals Troubling News About the Next Recession – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks to Hold for a Century – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Revealed: These 3 Dividend Kings Haven’t Missed a Payout in 50 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (LQD) by 7,850 shares to 9,531 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 9,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,676 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL).

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenaris SA (TS) CEO Paolo Rocca on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tenaris Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenaris Has The Right Ammo To Stay Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenaris announces the convening of General Shareholders Meeting to consider the delisting of its shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.