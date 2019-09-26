Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Both Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) and Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00 Taseko Mines Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Westwater Resources Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9% Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.2% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Westwater Resources Inc.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Taseko Mines Limited has a 2.85 beta and it is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Westwater Resources Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Taseko Mines Limited is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Taseko Mines Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Westwater Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westwater Resources Inc. and Taseko Mines Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.9% and 22.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14% Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09%

For the past year Westwater Resources Inc. was more bearish than Taseko Mines Limited.

Summary

Taseko Mines Limited beats Westwater Resources Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.