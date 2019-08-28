Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

We are comparing Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.04 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Westwater Resources Inc. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Westwater Resources Inc. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Westwater Resources Inc.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Westwater Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Westwater Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westwater Resources Inc. and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 64% respectively. 0.1% are Westwater Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 37.2% are Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04%

For the past year Westwater Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Westwater Resources Inc.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.