Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) Reaches $3.38 Low on Aug, 2; NRG Energy Has 0.98 Sentiment

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 183 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 186 decreased and sold stock positions in NRG Energy Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 270.75 million shares, up from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding NRG Energy Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 10 to 6 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 151 Increased: 111 New Position: 72.

The stock of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) reached all time low today, Aug, 2 and still has $3.21 target or 5.00% below today’s $3.38 share price. This indicates more downside for the $5.40M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.21 PT is reached, the company will be worth $270,100 less. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 30,408 shares traded. Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) has declined 79.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WWR News: 09/03/2018 ALABAMA GRAPHITE SECURITYHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY WESTWATER RE; 13/03/2018 – Westwater Resources Announces Affirmative Vote by Alabama Graphite Shareholders and Addition of Technical Advisor; 19/03/2018 – ALABAMA GRAPHITE RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY WESTWATER RE

More notable recent Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call for Q2 2019 Results & Energy Minerals Business Update – Financial Post” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/19/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Westwater Successfully Produces Battery Ready Graphite Nasdaq:WWR – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westwater Reports Increasing Strength in Uranium Market – GlobeNewswire” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Westwater Resources: Coosa Project Graphite Performs Well Over Extended Period Testing – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company has market cap of $5.40 million. The firm holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in various uranium projects in New Mexico and Texas, as well as in the Republic of Turkey; and owns the Rosita and Kingsville Dome processing facilities in Texas.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 151.61% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $208.36M for 11.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 129.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Brahman Capital Corp. holds 19.18% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. for 6.38 million shares. Permian Investment Partners Lp owns 1.58 million shares or 12.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Bank Of Raymore has 9.6% invested in the company for 622,680 shares. The New York-based M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. has invested 4.56% in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 353,495 shares.