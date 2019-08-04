Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) Reaches $3.19 Low on Aug, 4; Cyanotech (CYAN) Has 0.33 Sentiment

Cyanotech Corp (CYAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 2 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 6 trimmed and sold holdings in Cyanotech Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 761,891 shares, down from 775,411 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cyanotech Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

The stock of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $2.90 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.19 share price. This indicates more downside for the $5.10 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.90 PT is reached, the company will be worth $458,820 less. The stock decreased 8.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 35,783 shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) has declined 79.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WWR News: 19/03/2018 – ALABAMA GRAPHITE RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY WESTWATER RE; 09/03/2018 ALABAMA GRAPHITE SECURITYHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY WESTWATER RE; 13/03/2018 – Westwater Resources Announces Affirmative Vote by Alabama Graphite Shareholders and Addition of Technical Advisor

The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 921 shares traded. Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) has declined 37.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CYAN News: 13/04/2018 – CYANOTECH CORP – DURING RE-INOCULATION PROCESS, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-MAY, CO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO HARVEST ANY NEW SPIRULINA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cyanotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYAN); 13/04/2018 CYANOTECH CORP – UNDERTAKEN RE-INOCULATION OF SPIRULINA PONDS WHICH CO BELIEVE WILL ALLOW TO CORRECT NUTRIENT LEVELS & STABILIZE PRODUCTION

More notable recent Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cyanotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CYAN) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australia laps up U.S. buy-now-pay-later lender Sezzle in IPO – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AVGO, SYMC – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,109.09 up 17.93 points – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT and FB Both Jumped After Earnings: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.31 million. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. It currently has negative earnings. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers.

Coastline Trust Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cyanotech Corporation for 82,400 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust owns 57,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 19,300 shares.

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company has market cap of $5.10 million. The firm holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in various uranium projects in New Mexico and Texas, as well as in the Republic of Turkey; and owns the Rosita and Kingsville Dome processing facilities in Texas.

More notable recent Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call for Q2 2019 Results & Energy Minerals Business Update – Financial Post” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/19/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Westwater Successfully Produces Battery Ready Graphite Nasdaq:WWR – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westwater Reports Increasing Strength in Uranium Market – GlobeNewswire” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Westwater Resources: Coosa Project Graphite Performs Well Over Extended Period Testing – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: April 15, 2019.