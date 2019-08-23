Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Comparison side by side

Since Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00 Ur-Energy Inc. 1 10.50 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Westwater Resources Inc. and Ur-Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9% Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% -12.3% -6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Westwater Resources Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ur-Energy Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Westwater Resources Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Ur-Energy Inc. has 1.2 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ur-Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Westwater Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westwater Resources Inc. and Ur-Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 22.1% respectively. Westwater Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14% Ur-Energy Inc. 4.05% -36.24% -31.63% -18.42% -23.96% -8.75%

For the past year Ur-Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Westwater Resources Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Ur-Energy Inc. beats Westwater Resources Inc.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.