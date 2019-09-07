Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) and Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00 Ramaco Resources Inc. 5 0.78 N/A 0.66 7.37

Table 1 demonstrates Westwater Resources Inc. and Ramaco Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Westwater Resources Inc. and Ramaco Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9% Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7%

Liquidity

Westwater Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Ramaco Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Ramaco Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Westwater Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Westwater Resources Inc. and Ramaco Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ramaco Resources Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Ramaco Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 36.05% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westwater Resources Inc. and Ramaco Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.9% and 75.8%. About 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ramaco Resources Inc. has 39.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14% Ramaco Resources Inc. -6.53% -9.48% -25.31% -18.01% -25.88% -1.62%

For the past year Westwater Resources Inc. was more bearish than Ramaco Resources Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ramaco Resources Inc. beats Westwater Resources Inc.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.