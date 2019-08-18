Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Contrasting side by side

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.17 N/A -11.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Westwater Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Westwater Resources Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.19 shows that Westwater Resources Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Centrus Energy Corp.’s 310.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.1 beta.

Liquidity

Westwater Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Centrus Energy Corp. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Centrus Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Westwater Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares and 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares. 0.1% are Westwater Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.9% are Centrus Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year Westwater Resources Inc. has -47.14% weaker performance while Centrus Energy Corp. has 92.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Centrus Energy Corp. beats Westwater Resources Inc.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.