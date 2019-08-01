WestRock Company (WRK) Reaches $38.14 After 9.00% Up Move; Last Week Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Solar Capital Ltd had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $19 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. See Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) latest ratings:

17/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $22.5 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $18 New Target: $19 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

The stock of WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.80% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 1.09 million shares traded. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has declined 37.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WRK News: 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q Adj EPS 83c; 29/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 20/04/2018 – WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – WESTROCK RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM DOJ; 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q Net $223.2M; 07/05/2018 – WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – WestRock In New Credit Pact That Includes Three-Year and Five-Year Loan Facilities of $1.75B Each; 27/04/2018 – WESTROCK SEES FY 2018 REVENUE GREATER THAN $16.4B; 08/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – WestRock Co expected to post earnings of 84 cents a share – Earnings PreviewThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $9.80 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $41.57 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WRK worth $882.36 million more.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $335,046 activity. 7,777 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) shares with value of $167,523 were bought by SPOHLER BRUCE J. Shares for $167,523 were bought by GROSS MICHAEL S.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in secured debt , subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The company has market cap of $882.41 million. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; gas and oil; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It has a 12.31 P/E ratio. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Solar Capital Ltd. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 147,884 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd owns 66,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 9,900 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 106,017 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 432,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 87,323 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 851 shares. Pecaut owns 3,700 shares. Prns Grp Ag stated it has 627,564 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Llp has 0% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 38,474 shares. Coe Capital Lc holds 42,299 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors L P invested 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 938,895 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 22,374 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

