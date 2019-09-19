WestRock Company (WRK) Reaches $36.38 After 5.00% Down Move; Soroban Capital Partners LP Raised Sony (SNE) Position By $47.36 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 31.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp acquired 910,786 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 3.83 million shares with $200.75 million value, up from 2.92 million last quarter. Sony Corp now has $73.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 121,129 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 04/04/2018 – As Spotify Goes Public, Sony Cashes In; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018; 27/04/2018 – Sony back at top of its game with near $7bn record profit; 18/04/2018 – SONY & CARNEGIE UNIVERSITY SIGN PACT ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 07/03/2018 – Sony is still the biggest player by market share; 09/04/2018 – Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 13/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY TO GROW PEANUTS, SNOOPY; 21/05/2018 – Sony said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sony Corporation of America, reached an agreement with Mubadala Investment Company to buy all of the latter’s interest in EMI Music Publishing; 29/05/2018 – eBooks2go implements Sony DADC’s eBook URMS

The stock of WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 409,665 shares traded. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has declined 37.07% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WRK News: 15/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – WESTROCK CO- QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.83; 20/03/2018 – VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO SUPPLY A LINERBOARD PRODUCTION LINE FOR WESTROCK FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA MILL IN USA; 09/03/2018 – WESTROCK CO – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $1.75 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ WestRock Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRK); 29/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING – WESTROCK DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF QUARTER ENDING SEPT. 30, 2018 OR DURING FOLLOWING QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP – CONTINUE TO WORK ON MERGER WITH WESTROCK; 07/05/2018 – WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q Adj EPS 83cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $9.36B company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $34.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WRK worth $468.10 million less.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can GameStop Stop the Bleeding? – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sony’s ‘sound’ decision to keep chips, finance – Citi – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sony Stock Signal Flashes During Breakout – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Netflix Bought the Rights to “Seinfeld” – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Sony Wisely Rejects Third Point’s Plan for Its Semiconductor Business – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering WRKCo (NYSE:WRK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WRKCo has $4700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.33’s average target is 8.11% above currents $36.38 stock price. WRKCo had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $9.36 billion. The firm operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development divisions. It has a 11.31 P/E ratio. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber.

More notable recent WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WestRock: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WestRock announces paper mill reconfiguration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in September – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WRK’s profit will be $306.23 million for 7.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by WestRock Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.21% EPS growth.