WestRock Company (WRK) Gets BidaskScore Lower Rating; AGILE THERAPEUTICS Has 1.8 Sentiment

AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 9 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold positions in AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC. The hedge funds in our database reported: 17.90 million shares, up from 16.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

BidaskScore downgraded WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)‘s stock to a “Sell” rating. The ratings change was issued to investors and clients in a a note today.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $8.88 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Among 3 analysts covering WRKCo (NYSE:WRK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WRKCo has $4700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.33’s average target is 15.61% above currents $34.02 stock price. WRKCo had 9 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight”. The stock of WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

Analysts await WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WRK’s profit will be $310.44M for 7.15 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by WestRock Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.21% EPS growth.

Investor Ab holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 3.51 million shares. Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 8.43 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 95,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $65.83 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Analysts await Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.