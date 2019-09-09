WestRock Company (WRK) Forms $35.94 Double Bottom; Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 58 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 68 sold and trimmed positions in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 65.05 million shares, down from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Capstead Mortgage Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 53 Increased: 31 New Position: 27.

WestRock Company (WRK) formed double bottom with $33.78 target or 6.00% below today’s $35.94 share price. WestRock Company (WRK) has $9.00B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 1.84M shares traded. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has declined 37.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WRK News: 27/04/2018 – WESTROCK SEES 3Q ADJ. SEGMENT EBITDA $747M TO $767M; 09/03/2018 – WestRock Credit Pact Also Includes 364-Day Term Loan Facility Up to $300; 07/05/2018 – WestRock Sees 2018 Rev $16.4B; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – WESTROCK – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A 3-YR SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – WESTROCK RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM DOJ; 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q Net $223.2M; 20/03/2018 – VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO SUPPLY A LINERBOARD PRODUCTION LINE FOR WESTROCK FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA MILL IN USA; 18/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP – CONTINUE TO WORK ON MERGER WITH WESTROCK; 08/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 4.35% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation for 6.64 million shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 121,023 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.73% invested in the company for 1.51 million shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.35% in the stock. Timber Hill Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,300 shares.

The stock increased 1.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 617,751 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) has risen 0.72% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $700.36 million. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Analysts await WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WRK’s profit will be $298.03 million for 7.55 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by WestRock Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.21% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Westrock (NYSE:WRK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Westrock has $4700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.33’s average target is 9.43% above currents $35.94 stock price. Westrock had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight” on Monday, July 15. The stock of WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.