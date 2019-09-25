WestRock Company (WRK) Forms $35.76 Double Bottom; American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

WestRock Company (WRK) formed double bottom with $33.97 target or 5.00% below today’s $35.76 share price. WestRock Company (WRK) has $9.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 246,411 shares traded. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has declined 37.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WRK News: 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q EPS 86c; 23/04/2018 – DJ WestRock Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRK); 29/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING – WESTROCK DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF QUARTER ENDING SEPT. 30, 2018 OR DURING FOLLOWING QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – WestRock Co expected to post earnings of 84 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO SUPPLY A LINERBOARD PRODUCTION LINE FOR WESTROCK FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA MILL IN USA; 07/05/2018 – WestRock Sees 2018 Rev $16.4B; 18/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP – CONTINUE TO WORK ON MERGER WITH WESTROCK; 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q Adj EPS 83c

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 92 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 73 cut down and sold their positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 112.51 million shares, up from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 49 Increased: 62 New Position: 30.

Among 3 analysts covering WRKCo (NYSE:WRK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WRKCo has $4700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.33’s average target is 9.98% above currents $35.76 stock price. WRKCo had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight” on Monday, July 15. Deutsche Bank downgraded WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $42 target.

Analysts await WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WRK’s profit will be $306.25M for 7.51 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by WestRock Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.21% EPS growth.

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.79% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for 639,908 shares. Sib Llc owns 126,666 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kynikos Associates Lp has 1.11% invested in the company for 179,235 shares. The New Jersey-based Redwood Capital Management Llc has invested 0.97% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 666,661 shares.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.60M for 3.01 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 349,504 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT