WestRock Company (WRK) and Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) Contrasting side by side

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) and Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) have been rivals in the Packaging & Containers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WestRock Company 38 0.55 N/A 2.90 12.90 Veritiv Corporation 26 0.03 N/A 0.99 21.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Veritiv Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WestRock Company. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. WestRock Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Veritiv Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of WestRock Company and Veritiv Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestRock Company 0.00% 7.4% 3% Veritiv Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

WestRock Company’s 1.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Veritiv Corporation has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of WestRock Company is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Veritiv Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Veritiv Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than WestRock Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for WestRock Company and Veritiv Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WestRock Company 0 1 1 2.50 Veritiv Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

WestRock Company’s upside potential is 16.37% at a $43 consensus target price. Veritiv Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 71.72% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Veritiv Corporation is looking more favorable than WestRock Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WestRock Company and Veritiv Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.4% and 94.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of WestRock Company’s shares. Competitively, Veritiv Corporation has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WestRock Company -1.78% -3.33% -4.34% -18.27% -38.83% -0.85% Veritiv Corporation -23.35% -21.67% -40.21% -32.07% -29.12% -14.14%

For the past year WestRock Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Veritiv Corporation.

Summary

WestRock Company beats on 9 of the 12 factors Veritiv Corporation.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber. This segment also provides structural and graphic design, engineering services, and automated packaging machines; resells aluminum and plastics; and offers waste services. Its corrugated packaging products are used to provide protective packaging for the shipment and distribution of food, paper, health and beauty, other household, consumer, commercial, and industrial products. The Consumer Packaging segment manufactures and sells folding and beverage cartons, displays, dispensing, and interior partitions; paperboards; recycled paperboards; express mail envelopes for the overnight courier industry; and secondary packages and paperboard packaging for the healthcare market. This segment also manufactures and sells solid fiber and corrugated partitions and die-cut paperboard components; temporary and permanent point-of-purchase displays for the consumer products and retail markets; dispensing systems, such as pumps; lithographic laminated packaging products; flip-top and applicator closures; plastic packaging products; trigger sprayers; aerosol actuators; hose-end sprayers; spouted and applicator closures; and sprayers for nasal and throat applications, as well as provides contract packing services. The companyÂ’s Land and Development segment engages in real estate development activities. WestRock Company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through four segments: Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. This segment also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.