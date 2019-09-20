WestRock Company (WRK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Packaging & Containers company, WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of WestRock Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand WestRock Company has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have WestRock Company and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestRock Company 0.00% 7.40% 3.00% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting WestRock Company and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WestRock Company N/A 36 12.42 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

WestRock Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio WestRock Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for WestRock Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WestRock Company 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.17 1.70 1.09 2.41

With average target price of $39.33, WestRock Company has a potential upside of 9.68%. As a group, Packaging & Containers companies have a potential upside of 22.66%. Based on the results delivered earlier, WestRock Company is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WestRock Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WestRock Company -2.01% -3.74% -5.11% -13.05% -37.07% -4.53% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year WestRock Company has -4.53% weaker performance while WestRock Company’s peers have 42.12% stronger performance.

Liquidity

WestRock Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, WestRock Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. WestRock Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WestRock Company.

Volatility and Risk

WestRock Company is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.73. In other hand, WestRock Company’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

WestRock Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WestRock Company’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors WestRock Company.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber. This segment also provides structural and graphic design, engineering services, and automated packaging machines; resells aluminum and plastics; and offers waste services. Its corrugated packaging products are used to provide protective packaging for the shipment and distribution of food, paper, health and beauty, other household, consumer, commercial, and industrial products. The Consumer Packaging segment manufactures and sells folding and beverage cartons, displays, dispensing, and interior partitions; paperboards; recycled paperboards; express mail envelopes for the overnight courier industry; and secondary packages and paperboard packaging for the healthcare market. This segment also manufactures and sells solid fiber and corrugated partitions and die-cut paperboard components; temporary and permanent point-of-purchase displays for the consumer products and retail markets; dispensing systems, such as pumps; lithographic laminated packaging products; flip-top and applicator closures; plastic packaging products; trigger sprayers; aerosol actuators; hose-end sprayers; spouted and applicator closures; and sprayers for nasal and throat applications, as well as provides contract packing services. The companyÂ’s Land and Development segment engages in real estate development activities. WestRock Company is based in Richmond, Virginia.