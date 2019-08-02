Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Shareholder Manatuck Hill Partners Increased Its Position by $351,961 as Stock Rose; As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Jolley Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 34.02M shares traded or 45.29% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 700,599 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 101,913 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services has 206,840 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc holds 0.28% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 2.43 million shares. Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Limited accumulated 9,775 shares. Central Secs has invested 7.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Diversified Trust Com has 0.04% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 13,776 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel reported 2.65% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 85,000 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 16,193 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lee Danner Bass Inc invested in 239,709 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Carlson Cap Management reported 0.06% stake. Barclays Plc reported 0.23% stake. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Lc has invested 0.72% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 231,418 shares to 220,392 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 79,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,300 shares, and cut its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 12,527 shares. Granite Investment accumulated 435,870 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Carlson Cap Lp holds 1.03 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 547,685 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,227 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Morgan Stanley invested in 367,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Everett Harris And Co Ca invested in 0% or 39,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0% or 1.37M shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.23 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT).