Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Boosted Holding by $441,384 as Stock Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined While Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Raised Its Holding

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 149.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 7,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 1.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 110.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 220,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 420,692 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 90,835 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Westport Fuel Systems to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westport Fuel Systems Was A Darling In 2012, But Has Been A Dog Since – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) CEO Nancy Gougarty on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westport Fuel Systems Announces New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 326,500 shares to 315,001 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 297,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,791 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold WPRT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grace And White invested 1.27% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Acadian Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Granite Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 302,490 shares. 124,500 were accumulated by Marathon Capital Mngmt. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment stated it has 632,885 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Pnc Financial Grp invested in 8,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 500 are owned by Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn. Everett Harris And Ca invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Bessemer Gru stated it has 400 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 25,373 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Lc holds 1.92 million shares or 2.43% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 3,951 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 17,046 shares stake. Moon Mgmt Limited Company reported 4,837 shares. 2.64M are owned by Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Liability Co. New England Investment Retirement Group reported 16,301 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability holds 171,674 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 153,285 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il reported 2.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.15% or 103,581 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Karpus Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 2,375 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Bankshares accumulated 23,565 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,986 shares. The Virginia-based Rdl Fincl Incorporated has invested 2.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cardinal Capital Mgmt has invested 3.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Goldman Sachs Stocks to Buy with Over 20% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.