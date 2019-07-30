Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Position Held by Manatuck Hill Partners Llc; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Upped Stake

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 96.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 50,686 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 1.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 165,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.57 million, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 127,762 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Westport Fuel Systems – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) CEO Nancy Gougarty on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Westport Fuel (WPRT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has 12,857 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Millennium Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). 1.37 million were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 16,588 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 25,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Paradigm Mgmt Inc Ny holds 1.16M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 25,666 shares. G2 Prtnrs Mngmt Llc stated it has 200,000 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd holds 1.32% or 5.85 million shares in its portfolio.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 35,600 shares to 162,907 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy As the Index Escapes a Hard Correction – Investorplace.com” on January 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro SA — and 3 Other Argentine Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Banco Macro SA (BMA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BMA vs. RY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argentine ADRs get a boost as MSCI reclassifies Argentina to Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2018.