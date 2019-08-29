Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.29 N/A -0.15 0.00 Visteon Corporation 65 0.67 N/A 4.19 15.71

In table 1 we can see Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Visteon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 4.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Visteon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.57% and an $5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Visteon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.11% and 0% respectively. About 14.33% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Visteon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31% Visteon Corporation 3.68% 16.89% 0.43% -14.25% -42.86% 9.29%

For the past year Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Visteon Corporation

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats Westport Fuel Systems Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.