Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

We will be comparing the differences between Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.24 N/A -0.15 0.00 Stoneridge Inc. 30 0.95 N/A 1.75 18.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Stoneridge Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Stoneridge Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Stoneridge Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stoneridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 93.05% upside potential. Competitively Stoneridge Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 33.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. looks more robust than Stoneridge Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Stoneridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.11% and 96.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.33% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Stoneridge Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31% Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13%

For the past year Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stoneridge Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Stoneridge Inc. beats Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.