Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

This is a contrast between Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.27 N/A -0.15 0.00 China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.14 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Analyst Ratings

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 87.97% upside potential and an average target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.11% and 3%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.33%. Insiders Competitively, owned 61.14% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2%

For the past year Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has 123.31% stronger performance while China Automotive Systems Inc. has -8.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors China Automotive Systems Inc.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.