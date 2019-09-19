Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Reaches $2.82 After 8.00% Down Move; Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas has $1900 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.67’s average target is 91.61% above currents $8.7 stock price. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) latest ratings:

The stock of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 377,886 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLNThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $372.70 million company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $2.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WPRT worth $29.82 million less.

The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 1.11M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $805.21 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.38 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 646,277 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 8,100 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 782,291 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 25,522 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.31M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 133,449 shares. Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv reported 434 shares. Usca Ria Limited Company invested in 0.14% or 48,830 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management, France-based fund reported 796,225 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Int Grp Inc owns 66,318 shares. Moreover, Amer Assets Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $372.70 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.01% or 75,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 25,373 shares. 1.01 million are owned by Carlson Ltd Partnership. Marathon Capital owns 124,500 shares. 2.06 million are held by Grace And White. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 632,885 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 1.80M shares. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 302,490 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 39,000 shares. 13,000 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc. Hightower Llc has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,000 shares. Next Fincl Gp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Deutsche Bank Ag owns 14,641 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

