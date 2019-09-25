Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Reaches $2.64 Formed H&S; Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Shorts Lowered By 12.7%

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) had a decrease of 12.7% in short interest. OPTT’s SI was 183,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.7% from 210,200 shares previously. With 653,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s short sellers to cover OPTT’s short positions. The SI to Ocean Power Technologies Inc’s float is 19.5%. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 16,465 shares traded. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) has declined 88.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OPTT News: 03/05/2018 – SEC Concludes Investigation of OPT and Recommends No Enforcement Action; 19/03/2018 – Ocean Power Technologies Signs Agreement with Eni S.p.A. to Provide PB3 PowerBuoy™ for Subsea Oil and Gas Operations; 03/05/2018 – OCEAN POWER – SEC INVESTIGATION WAS RELATED TO PROJECT THAT WAS TERMINATED IN JULY 2014 AND PUBLIC OFFERING CONDUCTED IN APRIL 2014; 06/03/2018 – Ocean Power 3Q Rev $0.00; 15/03/2018 – Ocean Power Technologies achieves significant step in resolving remaining legacy issues and better positions the Company for fu; 06/03/2018 – OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 19/03/2018 – OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL PROVIDES FOR MINIMUM 24-MONTH CONTRACT THAT INCLUDES 18-MONTH PB3 POWERBUOY LEASE & ASSOCIATED PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Ocean Power Technologies achieves significant step in resolving remaining legacy issues and better positions the Company for future growth; 03/05/2018 – OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES – U.S. SEC ADVISED CO THAT STAFF CONCLUDED INVESTIGATION & DOES NOT INTEND TO RECOMMEND ENFORCEMENT AGAINST CO; 08/03/2018 – CGN POWER CO LTD 1816.HK – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN OCEAN POWER, HEBEI THERMAL POWER AND POWER SALES COMPANY FOR RMB232.7 MLN

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $10.10 million. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power.