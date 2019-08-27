Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Forms $2.63 Double Top; Merit Medical Systems Has 1.27 Sentiment

Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 121 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 95 sold and reduced their equity positions in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 50.57 million shares, down from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Merit Medical Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 80 Increased: 86 New Position: 35.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) formed double top with $2.79 target or 6.00% above today’s $2.63 share price. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has $353.33 million valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 48,879 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 250,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Marathon Cap Mgmt accumulated 124,500 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 8,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,729 shares. Granite Inv Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 435,870 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 9 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 25,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Trellus Management Lc has invested 1.15% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Hightower Advsr Ltd accumulated 14,227 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 1,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Westport Innovations has $6 highest and $4 lowest target. $5’s average target is 90.11% above currents $2.63 stock price. Westport Innovations had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSTK, MMSI, X – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Sg Capital Management Llc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for 280,945 shares. Timpani Capital Management Llc owns 87,508 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 61,087 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 1.96% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,739 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 212,558 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc