Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Forms $2.59 Double Top; Colony Group Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) formed double top with $2.77 target or 7.00% above today's $2.59 share price. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has $348.14 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 781,875 shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director

Colony Group Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 31.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 14,462 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Colony Group Llc holds 60,463 shares with $8.45M value, up from 46,001 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management holds 145,339 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Com reported 5,614 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 65,784 shares. Novare Mngmt Llc invested in 98,933 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 41,911 shares. The Texas-based Beacon Gru has invested 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Connors Investor Serv Inc has 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 107,545 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Co (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 4,070 shares. Clough Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diker Management Limited Com holds 1,700 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 73,325 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 10,186 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability holds 99,434 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Capital International stated it has 22.61 million shares or 1.36% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.73% above currents $128.58 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Colony Group Llc decreased Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int Consumer Stap (XLP) stake by 14,685 shares to 6,060 valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core Total Us Bond Market (AGG) stake by 11,583 shares and now owns 277,840 shares. Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr Tr Tactic was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prns Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 435,870 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Lc has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Hightower Ltd Liability reported 14,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn holds 0% or 500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 25,373 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 141,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Citadel Llc has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 400 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 1,118 shares. Inr Advisory Ser holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Paradigm Capital Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). North Star Inv reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.