Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has 26.11% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its competitors. 14.33% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

$5 is the consensus target price of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., with a potential upside of 92.31%. The competitors have a potential upside of 47.56%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.