Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Comparing side by side

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.30 N/A -0.15 0.00 China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.15 N/A -0.02 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.11% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares and 3% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.33% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 61.14% of China Automotive Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.44% -5.89% -19.72% -22.23% -45.5% -8.2%

For the past year Westport Fuel Systems Inc. had bullish trend while China Automotive Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.