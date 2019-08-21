Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Comparison side by side

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.32 N/A -0.15 0.00 Adient plc 20 0.13 N/A -16.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Adient plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adient plc 0.00% -54.1% -13.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Adient plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adient plc 1 2 1 2.25

The average target price of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 82.48%. Adient plc on the other hand boasts of a $22.25 average target price and a -0.80% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Adient plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.11% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Adient plc are owned by institutional investors. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.33%. Competitively, 0.2% are Adient plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31% Adient plc -4.31% -1.29% 3.17% 22.93% -51.37% 57.7%

For the past year Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was more bullish than Adient plc.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Adient plc.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.