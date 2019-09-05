Westport Asset Management Trimmed Universal Health Services (UHS) Position as Share Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Advent Capital Management Lifted Position by $424,328

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $145.23. About 227,523 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 15.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker I by 60,291 shares to 406,097 shares, valued at $39.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,481 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miller Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 14,379 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 144,070 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Geller Limited Liability Com owns 3,835 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company owns 7.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 537,544 shares. The Hawaii-based Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability has 5.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,215 shares. Prelude Cap Limited has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Artisan Lp holds 3.04 million shares. Girard Ptnrs accumulated 2.76% or 125,652 shares. 40,087 were reported by Legacy Ptnrs. Greenbrier Prns Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Western Cap Management stated it has 3,334 shares or 5.59% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.25% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 9,019 shares. First Eagle Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.91M shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Plc has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nordea Investment holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1.07 million shares. 2,800 are owned by Icon Advisers. Rbf Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 10,000 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.03% or 671,194 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 9,194 shares. Miles Capital Inc invested in 1,541 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 2,466 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75 million for 15.92 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.