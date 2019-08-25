Westport Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Universal Health Services (UHS) as Share Value Rose; Veritable LP Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $648,117; Market Valuation Rose

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 574,574 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 6,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 166,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, up from 159,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CONCLUDES PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40M for 15.53 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

