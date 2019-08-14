Westport Asset Management Trimmed Its Rogers (ROG) Position by $790,000 as Market Value Declined; Toronto Dominion Bank Maintains Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 55,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 985,022 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.69 million, up from 929,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 3.68 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 132,763 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 2,288 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Everence Management Inc reported 0.08% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Parkside State Bank & holds 0% or 12 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 34,730 are held by Loomis Sayles Company L P. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Llc invested 1.42% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 12,625 shares stake. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.17% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 974 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Shellback Capital Lp has invested 2.49% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

