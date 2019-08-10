Westport Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Rogers (ROG) by $790,000 as Stock Price Declined; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increased Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $57.97 Million

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 186,765 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1660.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 552,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 585,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 33,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.38 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments +6.6% on beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 48,828 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 386,981 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Alphamark Ltd Liability Com reported 67 shares. Conning Inc reported 8,424 shares. Dsam (London) accumulated 239,386 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 459 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 92,386 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Investments owns 27,799 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth reported 0.01% stake. 27,666 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. City Holdg Com invested in 0.02% or 535 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 16,103 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 137,315 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,448 shares to 6,183 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,633 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 206,358 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York, a New York-based fund reported 11,659 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 213,382 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 8,900 shares. 331,316 are owned by Frontier Mngmt Co Ltd Liability. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 11,919 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Bank & Trust has 3,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Mackenzie has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2.67M shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 1,563 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 1,335 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 83,801 shares.