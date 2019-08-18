Westport Asset Management Stake in Rogers (ROG) Has Trimmed by $790,000 as Stock Price Declined; Advisors Asset Management Has Cut V F Com (VFC) Stake by $2.16 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in V F Corporation Com (VFC) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 25,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 79,575 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, down from 104,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in V F Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.29M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 126,346 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Rogers Schedules Q2 2019 Earnings Call for July 31, 2019 | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb reported 129 shares. Pier Capital Llc holds 1.17% or 47,420 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 6,900 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 37,600 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 20,592 shares. Mason Street Lc has invested 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 10,839 were reported by Icon Advisers Com. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 3,565 shares. Commerce Financial Bank stated it has 3,653 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 25,203 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 7,368 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Invest has invested 1.34% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Kennedy Management stated it has 0.23% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 974 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,743 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Dubuque Bankshares reported 98 shares stake. Capital Growth Management LP reported 0.54% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 670,381 shares. Fincl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,752 shares. Holderness invested 0.47% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nomura Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Town & Country Retail Bank & Dba First Bankers has 22,111 shares. Oakworth Inc accumulated 3,414 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 49,460 shares. 8,125 were reported by Coastline Communications. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Pa has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,667 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bridgewater Assoc LP reported 87,452 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins holds 19,125 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp.: Well Managed, But Investors Should Proceed With Caution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “VF Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.