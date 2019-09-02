Westport Asset Management Position in Rogers (ROG) Decreased as Share Price Declined; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Cut Position by $5.65 Million

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 06/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q EPS $1.29

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 121,542 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $614.24 million for 10.98 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Trust Co holds 4,497 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Zeke Cap Advisors holds 7,376 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cullinan Associates has 0.64% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 142,680 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 276,284 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 205,723 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 2,565 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 173,759 shares stake. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,747 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 5,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate, New York-based fund reported 711,372 shares. 5,971 were accumulated by Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh. Sirios Cap Management LP has 1.31M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares to 160,512 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 24.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.