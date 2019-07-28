Westport Asset Management Lowered Its Universal Health Services (UHS) Position; Cibc World Markets Upped Adobe Sys (ADBE) Position By $19.33 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) stake by 30.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 72,670 shares as Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 311,621 shares with $83.04M value, up from 238,951 last quarter. Adobe Sys Inc now has $151.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) stake by 4.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)’s stock declined 9.13%. The Westport Asset Management Inc holds 99,338 shares with $13.29M value, down from 104,338 last quarter. Universal Health Services Inc now has $13.69B valuation. The stock increased 10.89% or $14.92 during the last trading session, reaching $151.89. About 2.96 million shares traded or 340.60% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Argus Research. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $299 target in Thursday, March 7 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Monday, March 18. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $320 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 3,794 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bokf Na owns 38,675 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 69,581 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 117 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 2.72% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 48,060 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 26,586 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Advisors holds 976 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 15,660 shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Company reported 21,112 shares stake. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 5,000 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.79% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 74,488 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 136,944 shares to 392,423 valued at $18.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 3.73M shares and now owns 1.55M shares. Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Universal Health Services had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $152 target in Thursday, March 7 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Wells Fargo maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Friday, March 1. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $150 target. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP owns 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,467 shares. Leuthold Gp has 72,401 shares. Cwm Lc owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,145 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Company has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 7 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sivik Health Ltd Liability Corp owns 45,000 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 149,162 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Martingale Asset LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 8,131 shares. Hexavest Inc invested 0.8% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Rhumbline Advisers has 159,506 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.