Westport Asset Management Lowered Its Universal Health Services (UHS) Position by $665,000; Shares Declined; Woodmont Investment Counsel Stake in Twitter (TWTR) Has Lifted by $460,800

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company's stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 3.33M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 119,554 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 1,175 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 20,065 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.35% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 1.58M shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 29,391 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31.59M shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 15,319 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). The Florida-based Ruggie Group has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 27,508 were reported by Fayez Sarofim.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 44,854 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,191 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $224.89M for 13.12 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De owns 16,031 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cohen & Steers holds 0% or 6,823 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 26 shares. Cap Fund Management reported 9,458 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co holds 3,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 24,780 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Pension stated it has 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Citigroup Inc has 58,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 36,576 shares. Granite Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Epoch Inv owns 0.68% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1.17M shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 74,470 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,131 shares.