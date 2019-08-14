Westport Asset Management Lowered Its Rogers (ROG) Stake by $790,000 as Share Value Declined; As The Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Holder Focused Investors Has Decreased by $2.62 Million Its Stake

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 132,763 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG)

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 432,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.95 million, down from 446,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0.08% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Profund Ltd Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 1,512 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Geode Capital Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 213,382 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,203 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Burney reported 41,292 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 45,988 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 16,929 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Llp invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Shellback Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 131,750 shares. 726 were reported by Citigroup. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc reported 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Com holds 2.57% or 68,606 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited holds 0.11% or 2,184 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & has 80,915 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa invested in 5,409 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Johnson Group holds 0.13% or 7,569 shares in its portfolio. Zevin Asset Limited Liability reported 5,551 shares. Strategic Services accumulated 1,535 shares. Wade G W And invested in 0.09% or 4,970 shares. Csu Producer Resource Incorporated stated it has 3.86% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amp Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 663,620 shares. 6,446 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Michigan-based Concorde Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maryland Capital Management owns 15,064 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Spc Financial holds 0.52% or 12,590 shares in its portfolio.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

