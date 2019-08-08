Westport Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Rogers (ROG) by $790,000; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD (NCLH) Valuation Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.32 Million Its Stake

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $141.17. About 94,898 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) by 56.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 33,250 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 76,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 3.24 million shares traded or 42.12% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 56,150 shares to 196,508 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).