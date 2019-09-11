Westport Asset Management Has Lowered Rogers (ROG) Position; Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $115 lowest target. $132’s average target is 26.70% above currents $104.18 stock price. Xilinx had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2. See Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Benchmark

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $145.0000 130.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $130.0000 105.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $125.0000 115.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 122.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $101 New Target: $137 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $90 New Target: $125 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $115 Initiates Coverage On

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 8.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock declined 16.85%. The Westport Asset Management Inc holds 54,900 shares with $8.72 million value, down from 59,900 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $2.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $146.1. About 133,270 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Xilinx, Inc. shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Group Inc owns 225 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 1.53M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 216 were reported by Assetmark. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 110,611 are owned by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 215 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 1,934 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 224,000 shares. Moors Cabot has 11,342 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 59,526 were reported by Highland Cap Mngmt Llc. Conning has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 97,053 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 221 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 6,820 shares.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.18. About 2.14M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.32 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 28.39 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 26.66 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

