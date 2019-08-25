Westport Asset Management Has Lowered Its Universal Health Services (UHS) Position as Valuation Rose; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Trimmed by $300,960 as Market Valuation Rose

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 600,650 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $198.49. About 327,307 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40M for 15.53 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 7 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Private Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 97,793 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 25,754 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Co. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.05% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 138,962 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 12,476 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). State Street stated it has 3.80 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4,330 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,088 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd holds 0.04% or 191,342 shares. Westpac accumulated 56,165 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

