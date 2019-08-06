Westport Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Rogers (ROG) as Stock Value Declined; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut M/I Homes (MHO) Holding by $795,340; Stock Value Rose

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.67. About 79,048 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 30,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 105,463 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 136,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 244,323 shares traded or 10.52% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 7,122 shares. Sterling Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 2,527 shares. Raymond James Fin, a Florida-based fund reported 2,565 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,702 shares. Automobile Association holds 2,822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement has 45,988 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 3 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 2,288 shares in its portfolio. Tygh Cap Management has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Us Savings Bank De stated it has 2,501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,376 are held by Advisory Inc. Amer Gp stated it has 13,881 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 99 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.32 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 62,410 shares to 195,411 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

