Westport Asset Management Has Decreased Its Rogers (ROG) Stake by $790,000; Valuation Declined; As Western Digital (WDC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Position

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 8,019 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 16,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 2.51M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.75. About 58,431 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 974 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 4,398 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 21,872 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 53,719 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 1.93 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 15,825 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 71 shares. 83,270 are owned by Sei Investments. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Alphaone Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 225 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Congress Asset Management Comm Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 30,044 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 5,922 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43M for 24.95 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

