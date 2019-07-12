Westport Asset Management Has Cut Rogers (ROG) Holding as Share Value Rose; Salem Capital Management Has Upped Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) Stake by $655,200

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $164.76. About 138,828 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 7.99M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Memo: Four Top Risk Management Executives to Retire; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mayo Sees Blankfein Leaving in 2019 (Video); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75M for 26.57 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 0% or 5,441 shares. Kennedy Cap Management owns 62,145 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Commerce holds 0.16% or 4,197 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 22,857 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Piedmont Invest Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,671 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.41% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 2,702 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 13 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 29,763 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co holds 2,527 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 1,652 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Bb&T Securities invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 2,828 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The California-based Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Edgepoint Group Inc reported 16.19 million shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 206,674 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 251,520 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 0.69% or 25,858 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.04% or 240,354 shares. 107,308 are held by Nbt Bank N A. Grassi Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 115,050 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability holds 68,572 shares. Legacy Private Trust, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,858 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru Communication holds 20,510 shares. Harris Lp holds 1.15% or 12.95 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 45,716 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,039 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

