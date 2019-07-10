Westport Asset Management Decreased Rogers (ROG) Position; Coherent (COHR) Sentiment Is 1.08

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 8.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock rose 38.60%. The Westport Asset Management Inc holds 54,900 shares with $8.72M value, down from 59,900 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $3.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $169.55. About 39,902 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%

Coherent Inc (COHR) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 113 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 105 decreased and sold stock positions in Coherent Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 24.08 million shares, down from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Coherent Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 75 Increased: 70 New Position: 43.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 67.29% or $2.16 from last year’s $3.21 per share. COHR’s profit will be $25.40 million for 31.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coherent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “COHR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Coherent’s Shares Rose 24% in June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Coherent, Inc. (COHR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Coherent Stock Fell 25.7% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Central Securities Corp holds 7.87% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. for 350,000 shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 158,609 shares or 7.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Management Corp Il has 3.75% invested in the company for 195,300 shares. The New York-based Beaconlight Capital Llc has invested 3.22% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 150,900 shares.

The stock increased 1.76% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 176,963 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Roche, Spark push back takeover deadline in $4.3 billion deal – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,200 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.21% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Company accumulated 171,969 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 469 shares. Comm Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 3,653 shares. Barclays Public has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 21,872 shares. 726 are owned by Citigroup Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 8,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability has 20,592 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 974 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Rogers (NYSE:ROG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Needham has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 21.