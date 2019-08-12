Westport Asset Management Decreased By $790,000 Its Rogers (ROG) Position; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 8.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock declined 16.85%. The Westport Asset Management Inc holds 54,900 shares with $8.72M value, down from 59,900 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $2.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 92,694 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 450 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 398 sold and reduced holdings in Becton Dickinson & Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 227.64 million shares, up from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Becton Dickinson & Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 56 to 51 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 354 Increased: 349 New Position: 101.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Rogers Schedules Q2 2019 Earnings Call for July 31, 2019 | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ACK Asset Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated owns 726 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Profund Llc stated it has 1,512 shares. Sei Invests has 0.04% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Prudential Finance has 30,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 107,980 are held by Mycio Wealth Prns Llc. California Employees Retirement System invested in 23,598 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 8,831 shares stake. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). State Teachers Retirement System reported 45,988 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,203 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 1.65M shares. 381,367 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Lc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 11,749 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Rogers (NYSE:ROG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Needham.

The stock decreased 2.02% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $249.2. About 399,898 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 11.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company for 157,800 shares. Sirios Capital Management L P owns 489,250 shares or 7.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jensen Investment Management Inc has 6.42% invested in the company for 2.16 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Waverton Investment Management Ltd has invested 6.31% in the stock. Fundsmith Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.77 million shares.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.27 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 87.19 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.