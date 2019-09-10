Westport Asset Management Cut Universal Health Services (UHS) Stake by $665,000; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowered by $213.07 Million Its Stake

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.56. About 448,407 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 119,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 126,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $9.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.02. About 1.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.02 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Systems Grp/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 352,637 shares to 909,586 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 276,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $196.75M for 16.84 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.