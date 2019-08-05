Westpac Bkg (WBK) Stake Increased by Bank Of America Corp; Wasatch Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Maxlinear (MXL) by $5.71 Million

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 120,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 217,236 shares traded or 4.00% up from the average. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H APRA BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 10.5%; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC ANNOUNCES NEW GROUP EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENT-WBC.AX; 06/05/2018 – Westpac 1H Cash Earnings A$4.25 Bln, Up 6%; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Westpac pushed pie shop owner to repay loan, inquiry told; 20/03/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES MICHAEL CORREA AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER, ASIA-PAC; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H CASH RETURN ON EQUITY 14%; 23/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: The Federal Court has found @Westpac engaged in unconscionable conduct on four occasions by; 08/05/2018 – AUSTOCK IS SAID TO WEIGH BID FOR WESTPAC’S ASCALON CAPITAL: AFR; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC REAFFIRMS PERFORMANCE OF MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO-WBC.AX

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 100.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 228,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 456,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, up from 228,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 332,099 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q NET REV. $110.8M, EST. $112.0M; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 40,122 shares to 541,133 shares, valued at $111.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 188,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,740 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 664,529 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $90.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 62,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. MOYER ALBERT J sold 34,575 shares worth $788,096. $45,419 worth of stock was sold by Kwong Connie H. on Friday, February 8.