Westpac Bkg (WBK) Shares Declined While Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cut by $2.05 Million Its Stake; Denali Advisors Holds Position in Landstar System (LSTR)

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) by 337.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 53,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Landstar System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $106.3. About 187,126 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 32,350 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 187,928 shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Westpac pushed pie shop owner to repay loan, inquiry told; 25/03/2018 – WESTPAC COMPLETS SALE OF HASTINGS INTL BUSINESSES TO NORTHILL; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT REJECTS RATE-RIGGING ALLEGATIONS MADE BY REGULATOR AGAINST WESTPAC WBC.AX; 23/05/2018 – WESTPAC ENGAGED IN UNCONSCIONABLE CONDUCT IN BBSW TRADES: COURT; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: SLOWER CREDIT GROWTH TO PRESSURE TOP AUSTRALIAN BANKS’ EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – WESTPAC – HOWEVER, COURT FOUND WESTPAC DID ENGAGE IN UNCONSCIONABLE CONDUCT ON 4 OF 16 OCCASIONS AND THAT WESTPAC’S HAD BREACHED ITS SUPERVISORY DUTY; 07/05/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP WBC.AX : BELL POTTER RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$31.90 FROM A$31.20; RATING HOLD; 23/05/2018 – TEN Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: The Federal Court has ruled that @Westpac engaged in unconscionable conduct by trying to rig; 06/05/2018 – Westpac H1 earnings beat expectations despite royal commission; 26/04/2018 – Australia’s Westpac defends mortgage book as inquiry reveals poor controls

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 8,605 shares to 91,845 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 14,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 35,700 shares to 49,500 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,556 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

