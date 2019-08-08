Westpac Bkg (WBK) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreased Position by $2.05 Million as Stock Declined; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 18,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 714,160 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 695,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 6.01 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 32,350 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 58,890 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 23/03/2018 – Westpac Banking Corp. CDS Widens 4 Bps; 15/04/2018 – Westpac Target Price Cut 2.7% to A$31.20/Share by Bell Potter; 06/05/2018 – Westpac H1 earnings beat expectations despite royal commission; 24/05/2018 – WESTPAC – HOWEVER, COURT FOUND WESTPAC DID ENGAGE IN UNCONSCIONABLE CONDUCT ON 4 OF 16 OCCASIONS AND THAT WESTPAC’S HAD BREACHED ITS SUPERVISORY DUTY; 22/05/2018 – Sharechat: NZ small businesses less upbeat about the future, Westpac survey finds; 06/05/2018 – Westpac CEO Sees `Orderly Slowdown’ in Australian Housing Market; 08/05/2018 – Westpac in fresh talks to sell boutique backer Ascalon; 26/04/2018 – Westpac: Mortgage delinquencies, Losses Remain Low by Historical Averages; 26/04/2018 – Australia’s Westpac defends mortgage book as inquiry reveals poor controls; 16/05/2018 – Australia’s banks face year of reckoning as inquiry shreds trust

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 126,400 are owned by Numerixs Techs Inc. Parkside Bancshares Tru has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Shanda Asset Limited invested in 0.28% or 86,500 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Salient Capital Advsr Ltd Llc invested 1.49% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Central Retail Bank And Tru holds 213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 99,805 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has 896 shares. Associated Banc invested in 68,975 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 15,540 shares. Rech Invsts invested in 0.03% or 4.26 million shares. 10,911 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Ltd Liability. Nbw Limited Co holds 526,206 shares. Franklin Incorporated has 48.92M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Moreover, International has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 101,727 shares to 440,889 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,864 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).