Westpac Banking Trimmed Its Stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by $2.66 Billion; Cabot Wealth Management Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Has Increased by $1.66 Million

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, up from 39,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $164.01. About 715,832 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 35,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 128,477 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58B, down from 164,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 225,105 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EPR Properties (EPR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties’ Steady Growth Looks Like A Hole-In-One – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Schlitterbahn repays EPR Properties for KCK mortgage, advances – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Company holds 9,523 shares. Walleye Trading, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,319 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.03% or 6,000 shares. 619,382 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Magnetar Finance Limited Com invested in 3,220 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 1.31% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Sfmg Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 93,867 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 22,342 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 277,600 shares. Randolph owns 94,819 shares. Dupont Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 21,903 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 27,123 are owned by Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 16,168 shares to 58,186 shares, valued at $2.24B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.70 million for 14.37 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is ABB a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares in Rockwell Automation Rose More Than 10% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.